RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.44 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

