Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

RIVN stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

