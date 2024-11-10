River Global Investors LLP Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

