River Global Investors LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PH traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $695.58. 565,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,506. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $410.86 and a twelve month high of $709.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

