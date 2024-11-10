River Global Investors LLP Acquires 93,340 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,340 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte accounts for 1.7% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP owned about 1.96% of MaxCyte worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxCyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,322,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxCyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.2 %

MXCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 481,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $356.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.40. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,427.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,374 shares of company stock worth $233,797 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

