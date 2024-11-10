River Global Investors LLP Acquires 1,612 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 191.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

