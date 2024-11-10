Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 16.9% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $678.10 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79,812.64 or 0.99971674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00007169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00131053 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $582.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.