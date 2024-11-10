Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $67.61.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 286.94%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,545. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77,208 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

