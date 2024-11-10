Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $93,818.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,034. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Revolve Group by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

