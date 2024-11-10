Reviewing Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 -$9.21 million -0.36 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.33 billion $61.83 million 10.66

Mangoceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 3.60, suggesting that their average share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.50% -45.13% -34.15%

Summary

Mangoceuticals rivals beat Mangoceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

