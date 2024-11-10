Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
