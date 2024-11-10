Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

RPTX opened at $3.59 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

