Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $828.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $783.57 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,036.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

