Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Radius Recycling has a dividend payout ratio of -187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.92 on Friday. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Radius Recycling

In other Radius Recycling news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,962.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

