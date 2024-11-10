Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 121,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 223,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radisson Mining Resources

In related news, Director Peter Macphail bought 500,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 2,000,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Also, Director Peter Macphail acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

