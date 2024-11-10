Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

QNCX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quince Therapeutics news, CEO Dirk Thye acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,189.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,599.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 158,887 shares of company stock valued at $105,609 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

