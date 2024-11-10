Qubic (QUBIC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $171.57 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $171.57 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,369.66 or 0.99681082 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79,140.96 or 0.99393856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 120,484,458,286,056 coins and its circulating supply is 119,001,502,679,038 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 120,484,458,286,056 with 119,001,502,679,038 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000134 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,196,692.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

