Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 118,459 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 393.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,459 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 388,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.