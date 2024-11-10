Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $616,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

