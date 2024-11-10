Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,108,000 after purchasing an additional 296,335 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after buying an additional 398,291 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,920,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,728,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

