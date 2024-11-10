Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,691 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.26.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

