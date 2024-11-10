Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 523 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Valaris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

