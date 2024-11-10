Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 319,065 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.42%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.