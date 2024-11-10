Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $314,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,652. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,652. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,728.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.