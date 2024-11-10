Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $314,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.
In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,652. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,652. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,728.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
