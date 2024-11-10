Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.49 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,734,576 coins and its circulating supply is 40,734,930 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,732,544.58594 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.15649739 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,075,996.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

