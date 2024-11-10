Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $912 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

