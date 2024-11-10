PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

