PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

