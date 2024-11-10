Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

