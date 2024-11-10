Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 2nd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

