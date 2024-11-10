PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

