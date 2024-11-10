PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

