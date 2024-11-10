Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,175. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

