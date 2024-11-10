PFS Partners LLC Has $163,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $374.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.