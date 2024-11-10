Personalis’ (PSNL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.94. Personalis has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 72.35% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Personalis by 42.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

