Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $15.62. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 96,856 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile



Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

