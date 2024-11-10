Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

PFIS stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 45.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.