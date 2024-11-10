Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 5,742 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 237.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.