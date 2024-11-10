Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 5,742 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 28th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 237.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

