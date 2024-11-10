PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,492,000 after buying an additional 899,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.01 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

