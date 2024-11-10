Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.