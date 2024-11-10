PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

PAR Technology Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,881,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

