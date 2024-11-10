Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $72.49 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00006771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80,652.40 or 1.00143454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00007095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00064545 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06990688 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $4,708,826.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

