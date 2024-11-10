Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.02. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

