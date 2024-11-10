Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.0 million-$129.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.6 million. Onestream also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

OS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Onestream stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,688,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,432. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

