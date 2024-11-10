ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $107.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

