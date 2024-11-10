Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.0 million-$644.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 660,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,469. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

