Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.0 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.870 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.94. 660,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.