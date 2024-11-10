Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.0 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.870 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Stock Up 9.1 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What is a Dividend King?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.