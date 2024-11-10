Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO Sells $798,825.36 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nucor Trading Down 1.4 %

NUE opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,097,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 86.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

