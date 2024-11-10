Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $98,765,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 89.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

