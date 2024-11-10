Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,222,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,846. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 89.69% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

