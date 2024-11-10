Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.26. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,037,524 shares trading hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $395.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.55.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.
